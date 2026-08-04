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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Falls 1.58%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 0.47% over last one month compared to 0.97% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd lost 1.58% today to trade at Rs 1412. The BSE Realty index is down 0.34% to quote at 7018.69. The index is up 0.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd decreased 1.36% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 0.96 % over last one year compared to the 2.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 0.47% over last one month compared to 0.97% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 234 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8562 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1974.5 on 17 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1080.1 on 16 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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