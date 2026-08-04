Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 0.47% over last one month compared to 0.97% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd lost 1.58% today to trade at Rs 1412. The BSE Realty index is down 0.34% to quote at 7018.69. The index is up 0.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd decreased 1.36% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 0.96 % over last one year compared to the 2.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.