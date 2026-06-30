Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 7.58% over last one month compared to 5.2% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd rose 1.52% today to trade at Rs 1333.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.59% to quote at 6433.11. The index is up 5.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.46% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.82 % over last one year compared to the 7.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.