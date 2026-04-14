Aditya Birla Real Estate's township in North Bengaluru clocks bookings worth Rs 650 crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that Birla Estates has recorded a strong response to Phase-4 of Birla Trimaya, generating bookings of approximately Rs 650 crore.

This represents over 85% of the total booking value of the launched inventory for the phase, with around 460 units sold, reflecting sustained homebuyer interest in the development.

With this, the cumulative booking value across all launched phases of Birla Trimaya stands at approximately Rs 2,459 crore.

Birla Trimaya is a premium township offering, featuring 1 to 4 BHK residences. The township is spread across a 52-acre development in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

Devanahalli continues to emerge as one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing residential corridors, driven by its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport. Strong connectivity via NH-44, Hebbal, and the Outer Ring Road, along with ongoing infrastructure upgrades and expansion of IT and employment hubs in North Bengaluru, is steadily driving residential demand beyond the city's traditional core.

The company further said that Birla Trimaya has consistently witnessed strong buyer traction across its previous launches. The Phase-I was completely sold out within 36 hours, clocking bookings of approximately Rs 500 crore. Phase-II achieved nearly Rs 600 crore in bookings within 24 hours, while Phase III recorded around Rs 500 crore in bookings within the first 24 hours of launch. KT Jithendran, MD & CEO Birla Estates said: "The robust response to Birla Trimaya Phase-4 reflects the increasing maturity of homebuyer demand in North Bengaluru, with buyers prioritising well-planned developments that offer both quality of life and long-term value."