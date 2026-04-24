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Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 17.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 458.23 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 17.96% to Rs 187.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 458.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.78% to Rs 975.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 930.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1845.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1684.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales458.23428.84 7 1845.031684.78 10 OPM %58.1456.88 -59.8758.70 - PBDT232.38314.79 -26 1314.161284.35 2 PBT219.40305.04 -28 1268.381244.54 2 NP187.11228.08 -18 975.07930.60 5

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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