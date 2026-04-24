Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 17.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 458.23 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 17.96% to Rs 187.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 458.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.78% to Rs 975.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 930.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1845.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1684.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.