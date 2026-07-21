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Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 462.96 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 11.68% to Rs 309.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 277.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 462.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 447.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales462.96447.39 3 OPM %55.6559.45 -PBDT418.89382.55 9 PBT406.07372.28 9 NP309.49277.11 12

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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