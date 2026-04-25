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Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 71.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 9112.40 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 71.65% to Rs 62.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 9112.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6835.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.29% to Rs 172.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 24158.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20042.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9112.406835.91 33 24158.9220042.81 21 OPM %-0.68-1.92 --1.55-1.70 - PBDT103.4847.59 117 258.69156.89 65 PBT103.4847.59 117 258.69156.89 65 NP62.0036.12 72 172.2388.19 95

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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