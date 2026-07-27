Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 4566.71 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 39.54% to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 4566.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3446.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4566.713446.21-3.22-3.8957.7941.0157.7941.0135.8925.72

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