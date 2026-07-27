Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 4566.71 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 39.54% to Rs 35.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 4566.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3446.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4566.713446.21 33 OPM %-3.22-3.89 -PBDT57.7941.01 41 PBT57.7941.01 41 NP35.8925.72 40
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