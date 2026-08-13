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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 332.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 332.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 89.51% to Rs 1402.42 crore

Net profit of Aditya Infotech rose 332.48% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 89.51% to Rs 1402.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1402.42740.04 90 OPM %14.528.23 -PBDT203.4954.42 274 PBT190.6344.06 333 NP142.2032.88 332

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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