Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 332.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 89.51% to Rs 1402.42 crore

Net profit of Aditya Infotech rose 332.48% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 89.51% to Rs 1402.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1402.42740.0414.528.23203.4954.42190.6344.06142.2032.88

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