Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 332.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 89.51% to Rs 1402.42 croreNet profit of Aditya Infotech rose 332.48% to Rs 142.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 89.51% to Rs 1402.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 740.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1402.42740.04 90 OPM %14.528.23 -PBDT203.4954.42 274 PBT190.6344.06 333 NP142.2032.88 332
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content