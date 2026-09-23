Aditya Infotech hits the roof after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 3,648.43/ sh

Aditya Infotech hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 3,826.20 after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per equity share.

The company authorised the opening of the QIP issue on 22 September 2026.

The floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per share represents a premium of 0.12% over the scrips previous closing price of Rs 3,644 on the BSE.

The company, at its discretion, may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to applicable regulations.

Aditya Infotech operates under the CP PLUS brand and offers video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments. The company provides integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service through its distribution network.