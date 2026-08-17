Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyWhatsApp Pay GrowthScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Infotech's board to mull fund raising on 19 August'26

Aditya Infotech's board to mull fund raising on 19 August'26

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Aditya Infotech said its board of directors will meet on 19 August 2026 to consider a proposal for raising funds through various permissible modes.

The company said the proposed fund raising may include issuance of securities through one or more modes, including public issue(s) and qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to approval from shareholders and the necessary regulatory and statutory authorities.

Aditya Infotech operates under the CP PLUS brand and offers video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments. The company provides integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service through its distribution network.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 332.48% to Rs 142.2 crore on 89.51% jump in net sales to Rs 1,402.42 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The counter hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 3,519.40 on Friday, 14 August 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nxt-Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 71.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

DSP Finance Pvt consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the June 2026 quarter

THDC India consolidated net profit rises 103.94% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Next Story