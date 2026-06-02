Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Ispat reported to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.38% to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.378.17 15 32.7843.93 -25 OPM %-64.25-5.63 --19.95-3.03 - PBDT-6.42-0.96 -569 -8.230.06 PL PBT-6.78-1.35 -402 -9.69-1.42 -582 NP-5.11-0.57 -796 -8.58-0.78 -1000

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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