Aditya Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 12.91 crore

Net profit of Aditya Spinners reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.84% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 61.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.9115.65 -18 61.2668.89 -11 OPM %8.294.35 -7.2210.42 - PBDT2.070.50 314 4.466.12 -27 PBT1.55-0.15 LP 1.873.84 -51 NP1.49-1.38 LP 1.862.21 -16

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

