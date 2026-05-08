Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 35.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.42% to Rs 625.03 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 35.98% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 625.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.84% to Rs 116.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 2671.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2259.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.