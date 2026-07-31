Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 39.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.85% to Rs 1192.68 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 39.99% to Rs 77.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.85% to Rs 1192.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 940.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1192.68940.23 27 OPM %10.449.54 -PBDT115.2282.58 40 PBT102.8273.37 40 NP77.2255.16 40
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