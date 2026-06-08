Admach Systems secures Rs 2-cr order from Steel Industry Customer

Admach Systems announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 1.65 crore for a Main System & Automatic Calibration Station from a domestic customer in the steel industry.

Under the terms of the contract, payments will be made through a 100% irrevocable letter of credit (LC). The payment schedule includes 15% advance against submission of an Advance Bank Guarantee (ABG), 15% upon approval of the layout, 50% along with applicable taxes against equipment inspection, 10% upon receipt of material at the project site, and the remaining 10% after installation and commissioning against submission of a Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG).

The company said the equipment will be manufactured as per the specified requirements and delivered within 8 to 10 months from the date of order confirmation on a door-delivery basis.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract. Admach Systems specializes in the design, manufacture, and supply of customized special-purpose machines and automation systems for industries including steel, automotive, food processing, tooling, and engineering. The company offers solutions such as black bar handling, bar chamfering and straightening, bright bar processing, grinding, and super-finishing systems. Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Admach Systems has an annual production capacity of 100 units, which operated at full utilization during FY2024-25. As of March 31, 2025, the company employed 58 full-time personnel.