Adon Agro Commodities announced the launch of its new range of flavored almonds and cashew nuts.

The new range expands the Company's presence in the value-added, ready-to-eat snacking segment. The products are processed and packed at FSSAI-licensed facilities in Navi Mumbai and are offered in resealable stand-up pouches of 100 g (5 servings of 20 g each).

Key product highlights:

Seven SKUs across two categories - four flavored almond variants and three flavored cashew variants.

Contemporary flavour profiles - Roasted & Salted, Peri Peri, Thai Chilli and Black Pepper.

100% vegetarian, with complete FSSAI-compliant nutritional, ingredient and allergen declarations on pack.