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Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 89.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 318.97 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 89.05% to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 318.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.52% to Rs 81.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 1140.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1122.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales318.97310.02 3 1140.011122.68 2 OPM %14.7910.02 -10.649.08 - PBDT52.1535.23 48 137.22116.19 18 PBT47.1730.48 55 117.7597.97 20 NP34.2018.09 89 81.9860.05 37

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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