Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 89.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 318.97 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 89.05% to Rs 34.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 318.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.52% to Rs 81.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 1140.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1122.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.