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Ador Welding reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.88% to Rs 309.46 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding reported to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 309.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 251.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales309.46251.84 23 OPM %11.54-1.75 -PBDT41.92-0.28 LP PBT36.93-5.04 LP NP27.60-3.95 LP

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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