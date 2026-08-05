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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.70% to Rs 15.01 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech declined 25.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.70% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.019.83 53 OPM %7.4013.63 -PBDT1.361.62 -16 PBT0.821.16 -29 NP0.630.84 -25

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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