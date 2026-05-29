Adtech Systems standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.56% to Rs 15.96 crore

Net profit of Adtech Systems declined 43.68% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.56% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.92% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 46.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.