Advait Energy gains after securing Rs 251-cr PGVCL orders for underground power network projects

Advait Energy Transitions rose 1.36% to Rs 2,226.20 after it has secured four domestic turnkey contracts worth a combined Rs 250.59 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The order is for conversion of existing high tension (HT) & low tension (LT) line networks into underground cable networks with Ring Main System.

The contracts, awarded under PGVCL's System Improvement (SI) Scheme, involve site survey, designing, engineering, procurement, supply, transportation, installation, testing, commissioning, documentation, GIS mapping/Geo Urja Mapping developed by GUVNL, and asset tagging.

The largest order, valued at Rs 75.56 crore, pertains to the conversion of the existing LT line network, including consumer service lines, into an underground cable network with Ring Main System at Udyognagar subdivision (Part-1) of Porbandar Circle under Package-61.

The company also received an order worth Rs 64.20 crore for conversion of existing 11 kV HT and LT line networks at Mandvi-city subdivision of Bhuj Circle under Package-43. Further, PGVCL awarded contracts worth Rs 52.58 crore and Rs 58.25 crore for similar underground cable network projects at Ranavav subdivision of Porbandar Circle (Package-58) and Adhewada (Akwada) subdivision of Bhavnagar Circle (Package-18), respectively. All four contracts are domestic orders and are scheduled to be executed within 18 months. The company said the contracts do not involve any interest of promoters, promoter group companies, or group entities in the awarding authority. The orders also do not fall under related-party transactions.