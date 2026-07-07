Advait Energy Transitions bags Rs 52-cr DGVCL turnkey contract

Advait Energy Transitions announced that it has secured a Rs 51.62 crore turnkey contract from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company (DGVCL) under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 (VKY-2) scheme.

The order involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11KV 55mm AAAC Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) along with its accessories and additional poles, wherever required, across DGVCL's jurisdiction. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 15 months.

Advait Energy Transitions is engaged in providing products and solutions for power transmission, substation, telecommunication, and renewable energy infrastructure sectors. The company also undertakes EPC and turnkey projects related to power transmission and telecom infrastructure.