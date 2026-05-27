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Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 55.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 228.20 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 55.55% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 228.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.22% to Rs 51.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.68% to Rs 714.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales228.20193.32 18 714.52397.66 80 OPM %12.619.97 -11.7312.87 - PBDT27.8919.13 46 81.4248.57 68 PBT26.9318.44 46 77.8845.86 70 NP17.6711.36 56 51.7230.93 67

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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