Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 55.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 228.20 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 55.55% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 228.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.22% to Rs 51.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.68% to Rs 714.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.