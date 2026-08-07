Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.37% to Rs 179.27 croreNet profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 65.95% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 179.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.27118.43 51 OPM %13.8211.61 -PBDT21.8913.69 60 PBT20.9212.83 63 NP13.898.37 66
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