Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.37% to Rs 179.27 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 65.95% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 179.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.179.27118.4313.8211.6121.8913.6920.9212.8313.898.37

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