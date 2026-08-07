Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 51.37% to Rs 179.27 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 65.95% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.37% to Rs 179.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.27118.43 51 OPM %13.8211.61 -PBDT21.8913.69 60 PBT20.9212.83 63 NP13.898.37 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AG Ventures consolidated net profit rises 554.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Khadim India standalone net profit declines 39.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Rossell India standalone net profit declines 52.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Archidply Industries consolidated net profit rises 885.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 24.10% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Next Story