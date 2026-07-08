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Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 52-cr DGVCL turnkey contract

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Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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Advait Energy Transitions rose 1.20% to Rs 2,153.95 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 51.62 crore turnkey contract from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company (DGVCL) under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 (VKY-2) scheme.

The order involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11KV 55mm AAAC Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) along with its accessories and additional poles, wherever required, across DGVCL's jurisdiction. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 15 months.

The announcement was made after market hours on 7 July 2026.

Advait Energy Transitions is engaged in providing products and solutions for power transmission, substation, telecommunication, and renewable energy infrastructure sectors. The company also undertakes EPC and turnkey projects related to power transmission and telecom infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 55.68% to Rs 17.67 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 11.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 18.04% year on year to Rs 228.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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