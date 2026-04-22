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Advait Energy Transitions jumps on bagging order worth Rs 28 crore

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Advait Energy Transitions jumped 5.16% to Rs 2,056 after the company received an order worth Rs 27.74 crore from Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand (PTCUL).

The order is for the replacement of old ACSR Panther conductor with HTLS conductor on the 132 kV RishikeshT PointChillaBhupatwala line. The project is to be executed within 10 months.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is a global leader in end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 69.6% to Rs 16.59 crore on 114.4% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 211.03 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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