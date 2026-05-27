Advait Energy Transitions rises after Q4 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Advait Energy Transitions advanced 1.90% to Rs 2,112.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 55.68% to Rs 17.67 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 11.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations zoomed 18.04% year on year to Rs 228.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax soared 46.04% to Rs 26.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 18.44 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses jumped 14.67% to Rs 204.46 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 178.30 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 113.59 crore (up 150.14% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.34 crore (down 55.69% YoY) during the period under review.