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Advait Energy Transitions wins turnkey contract of Rs 51.61 crore

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Advait Energy Transitions has received an order for turnkey contract for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11KV 55mm2 AAAC Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories and additional poles if required (only PSC/RSJ poles will be provided by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. (DGVCL) and its accessories will be in the scope of TkC) in jurisdiction area of DGVCL under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 (VKY-2) Scheme / or other scheme of Rs 51,61,56,375.00/- on 06 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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