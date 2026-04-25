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Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV bags contract worth Rs 138 cr

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Krystal Integrated Services announced that its associate company, Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV has received a contract valued at Rs 138 crore from Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Maharashtra (DMER).

The contract pertains to design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, synchronizing, operation and maintenance for twenty-five years (25) along with attendant services of power grid connected rooftop solar PV systems on built-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model at various roof-top's of government hospitals and medical colleges in state of Maharashtra, India.

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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