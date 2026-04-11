Advance Agrolife bags Rs 30-cr LoI from National Fertilizers

Advance Agrolife announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 30.37 crore from National Fertilizers for the supply of various agrochemicals.

As per a regulatory filing, the contract will be executed against a security deposit of 5% of the contract value, with payments to be made within 90 days from the date of invoice.

The scope of work includes supply of agrochemicals to NFLs marketing territory, based on specific requirements during the contract period, which is valid till 30 September 2026. The company stated that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. It further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.