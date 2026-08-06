Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 152.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.93% to Rs 330.40 croreNet profit of Advance Agrolife rose 152.24% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.93% to Rs 330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales330.40168.63 96 OPM %10.6110.15 -PBDT33.2515.12 120 PBT30.2412.63 139 NP22.558.94 152
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