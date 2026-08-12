Advance Lifestyles standalone net profit rises 1516.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 15.21 crore

Net profit of Advance Lifestyles rose 1516.67% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.210-0.7901.940.121.940.121.940.12

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