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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Lifestyles standalone net profit rises 1516.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Advance Lifestyles standalone net profit rises 1516.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 15.21 crore

Net profit of Advance Lifestyles rose 1516.67% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.210 0 OPM %-0.790 -PBDT1.940.12 1517 PBT1.940.12 1517 NP1.940.12 1517

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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