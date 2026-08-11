Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 2.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of Advance Metering Technology declined 2.07% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.214.80-9.50-8.753.543.662.362.412.362.41

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