Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.62% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net Loss of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.62% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 13.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.