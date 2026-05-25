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Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 15.74 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals declined 7.41% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 47.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.7415.16 4 47.3649.94 -5 OPM %6.424.35 -3.953.02 - PBDT0.700.52 35 0.941.07 -12 PBT0.400.44 -9 0.190.47 -60 NP0.250.27 -7 0.030.30 -90

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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