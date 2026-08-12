Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 20300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.74% to Rs 18.90 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals rose 20300.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.74% to Rs 18.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.909.5117.254.312.830.162.640.012.040.01

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