Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 189.79 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 7.11% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 189.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 185.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.79185.91 2 OPM %26.8630.35 -PBDT63.4164.52 -2 PBT53.5354.90 -2 NP37.0939.93 -7
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