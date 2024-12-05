Advanced Enzymes announces incorporation of new entity in California for laboratory testing services

The Board of Directors of Advanced Enzymes USA (AEU), a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Enzyme Technologies has accorded its approval for formation of a new corporation in California (US) to be named as Starya Labs, Inc (Starya Labs). In view of this, Starya Labs will be a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Enzyme Technologies.

Cal-India Foods International USA (SEB), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Enzyme Technologies and wholly owned subsidiairy of AEU to spin-off and transfer its enzyme/probiotic laboratory testing services (SEB Lab) together with certain assets and liabilities related to the said SEB Lab into Starya Labs. The said new corporation, Starya Labs will be a wholly owned subsidiary of AEU.

