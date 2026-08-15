Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 40.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 21.02 croreNet profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 40.85% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.0219.92 6 OPM %7.8514.86 -PBDT2.643.91 -32 PBT1.843.17 -42 NP1.392.35 -41
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