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Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 2.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 2.09% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.76% to Rs 23.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 106.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.5133.51 6 106.71107.41 -1 OPM %44.1045.09 -30.1332.22 - PBDT16.4616.12 2 35.5838.30 -7 PBT15.6515.39 2 32.5135.30 -8 NP11.7111.47 2 23.8626.44 -10

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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