Advent Hotels International consolidated net profit declines 81.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 80.52 croreNet profit of Advent Hotels International declined 81.02% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 80.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.5280.45 0 OPM %32.6426.53 -PBDT18.4112.92 42 PBT11.375.54 105 NP6.1732.51 -81
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