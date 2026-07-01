Shares of Advit Jewels were currently trading at Rs 178 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 138.

The stock debuted at Rs 187, marking a premium of 35.51% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 190 and a low of Rs 177.70. On the BSE, over 5.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Advit Jewels received bids for 1,78,16,52,000 shares as against 83,79,300 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 212.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it closed on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 138 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1,19,68,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 165.16 crore. The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 65 crore for funding working capital requirements, Rs 65 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters were Nitin Gilara, Prateek Gilara, Vipul Gilara and Krishna Vardhan Gilara. The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 3,20,10,000 equity shares, representing 94.59% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding stood at around 69.88%.

Advit Jewels is a Jaipur-based jewellery manufacturer and retailer engaged in designing and crafting handcrafted fine jewellery under the 'Rambhajo' brand. The company specializes in Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded jewellery, offering a diverse range of products including necklaces, earrings, rings, bangles and customized jewellery. It primarily operates on a B2B model, supplying products to dealers, showrooms and retailers across India, while also catering to select B2C customers through made-to-order offerings. With an integrated manufacturing facility in Jaipur and a presence across nearly 18 states, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern production techniques. Advit Jewels plans to expand its footprint through a franchise-led retail model, a flagship store in Jaipur and enhanced digital sales channels.