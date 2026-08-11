Advit Jewels standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 35.32 crore

Net profit of Advit Jewels rose 37.88% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.3225.7732.9834.2310.287.329.907.178.195.94

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