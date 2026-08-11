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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advit Jewels standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Advit Jewels standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 35.32 crore

Net profit of Advit Jewels rose 37.88% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.3225.77 37 OPM %32.9834.23 -PBDT10.287.32 40 PBT9.907.17 38 NP8.195.94 38

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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