Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 268.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.07% to Rs 2356.86 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics rose 268.90% to Rs 484.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.07% to Rs 2356.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1719.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2356.861719.41 37 OPM %30.2813.95 -PBDT772.18269.62 186 PBT719.28227.90 216 NP484.44131.32 269
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