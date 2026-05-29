Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 45.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.16% to Rs 2594.39 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 45.69% to Rs 410.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.16% to Rs 2594.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1705.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.39% to Rs 898.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 663.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 8333.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6763.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.