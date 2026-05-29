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Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 45.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 52.16% to Rs 2594.39 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 45.69% to Rs 410.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.16% to Rs 2594.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1705.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.39% to Rs 898.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 663.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 8333.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6763.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2594.391705.04 52 8333.216763.79 23 OPM %24.0623.98 -17.4216.23 - PBDT648.45421.72 54 1632.561141.06 43 PBT595.76381.02 56 1433.24988.82 45 NP410.37281.67 46 898.15663.37 35

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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