Aegis Logistics extends rally; spurts about 15% in two days

Aegis Logistics surged 12.03% to Rs 897.15 on Thursday, extending gains for the second day after a foreign brokerage reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 1,150 from Rs 1,010.

The stock has rallied 14.60% in two trading sessions. At the current market price of Rs 897.15, the brokerage's revised target price of Rs 1,150 implies an upside potential of 28.18%.

The brokerage said the LPG supply shortfall narrowed to 30% in May from 50% in April, reflecting improving supply conditions. It expects LPG availability to normalize by the second quarter of FY27.

The firm added that Aegis Logistics' diversified sourcing strategy has reduced its dependence on Middle Eastern supplies, strengthening supply security amid global uncertainties.

The brokerage expects EBITDA per tonne of around Rs 7,000 to remain sustainable through FY27 and FY28. It also raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 14% to 18%. Aegis Logistics is an integrated oil, gas and chemical logistics company with a network of liquid and gas terminals across major Indian ports. The company has storage capacity of 15.7 lakh KL for chemicals and petroleum products and 1.14 lakh MT of static LPG storage capacity. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 45.69% YoY to Rs 410.37 crore, while revenue from operations increased 52.16% YoY to Rs 2,594.39 crore in Q4 FY26.