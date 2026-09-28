Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1326.1, down 2.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1326.1, down 2.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 22831.6. The Sensex is at 72912.01, down 1.33%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 4.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37440.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.98 lakh shares in last one month.