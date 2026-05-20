Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 713.25, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 713.25, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23602.8. The Sensex is at 75145.21, down 0.07%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has slipped around 1.93% in last one month.