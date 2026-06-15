Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 3.5%, up for five straight sessions

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 977.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% gain in NIFTY and a 9.94% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 977.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23912.85. The Sensex is at 76447.04, up 1.22%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 42.5% in last one month.