Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit declines 6.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 233.77 croreNet profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals declined 6.96% to Rs 66.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 233.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales233.77207.99 12 OPM %76.7574.65 -PBDT144.45136.45 6 PBT88.9894.68 -6 NP66.0871.02 -7
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